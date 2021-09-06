6th September 2021

1 year, 162 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020



A misty start to the day.



This morning I finally booked our lateral flow tests at Heathrow Terminal 4 drive through. I had been delaying in case some reason cropped up to stop us going but now the next stage is booked. Now, not to get Covid in the next week or so!



This afternoon it was the final session of Colin’s dental treatment in St Margaret’s. We got there very early so we illegally parked until it was almost the time. I waited in the Marble Hill car park and had taken my sandwiches to eat there. It was rather nice. Colin called after an hour or so and I have to say his new teeth look really good. Let’s hope this will finally sort his problems for long time.

