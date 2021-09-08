8th September 2021

1 year, 164 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020



Colin was at golf this morning so I worked on the photos I had taken yesterday of Richmond - two probably won’t make the cut but the cows are definitely in. I posted Mum and Ian’s anniversary card for tomorrow - I cannot believe it’s been four years.



In the afternoon we were back to Richmond where I reworked my spinner removing most of the London designs and changing the header board. All the work should be complete by the time I deliver the Christmas cards in a couple of months.



Richmond Green looked really nice with people enjoying the sunshine.

