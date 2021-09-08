Previous
Next
8th September 2021 by emmadurnford
226 / 365

8th September 2021

1 year, 164 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020

Colin was at golf this morning so I worked on the photos I had taken yesterday of Richmond - two probably won’t make the cut but the cows are definitely in. I posted Mum and Ian’s anniversary card for tomorrow - I cannot believe it’s been four years.

In the afternoon we were back to Richmond where I reworked my spinner removing most of the London designs and changing the header board. All the work should be complete by the time I deliver the Christmas cards in a couple of months.

Richmond Green looked really nice with people enjoying the sunshine.
8th September 2021 8th Sep 21

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my ninth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a...
61% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise