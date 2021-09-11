11th September 2021

1 year, 167 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020



I’m finally starting to put stuff in my suitcase for Monday… I’m still not convinced we will be going for some reason. We have to get over the :arterial Flow tests tomorrow first.



Today is the 20th anniversary of 9/11 in New York. There are commemorations on every channel and strangely we were in Portugal, travelling up to Lisbon when we first learned what was happening. Then in 2017 we finally travelled to Washington and then New York and visited the excellent Memorial museum.



In the morning I booked dour taxi to the airport for the new evening flight (at least our first much better scheduled flight was cancelled).



In the afternoon we drove over to Richmond Hill as I wanted to reshoot one of the images for my montage. I had photographed the Old Father Thames statue in Terrace Gardens but the surrounding hedge had not been cut then and now it has, making for much more of the sculpture being revealed. I got the photo quickly but must have walked through some pollen or dust and I was suffering from a bad allergic reaction for the rest of the day, one alleviated when I washed my face and took my make up off in the evening!

