1st February 2022

1 year, 300 since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020



White Rabbits - January is over!



This morning I tackled to Portuguese Locator form in advance of attempting to check in tomorrow morning for our incredibly early flight on Thursday. Having does these back last September I know what to expect - I need to do these and then repeat them tomorrow Shen I actually have the correct seat numbers. I sorted some more packing and after a number of emails back and forth, I think we have another date for this years summer awards ceremony although sadly Colin may be away again withe he family in Spain.



In the afternoon we headed to New Malden on the train (don’t want to lose our parking space outside the house!) for our LFTs required by Portugal. We found the place easily although it certainly didn’t feel as professional as our last two tests at Terminal 4 long stay car park and the little pharmacy in Mertola in Portugal. However after a couple of hours hour certificates came through and I was able to complete both sets of advanced passenger information for British Airways so hopefully I should have no problem checking in tomorrow morning. Oh for the days when the only worry was forgetting something important in our packing.

