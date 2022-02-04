4th February 2022

1 year, 302 since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020



Who knew I could sleep for 12 hours… I woke up at 2.30am but went back to sleep again! I feel so much better today.



It was a bit overcast with rain forecast for later but after a leisurely breakfast we headed into town about a 10 minute walk along the front with the tide right out.



We visited the fish market which was amazing - nothing like this in the UK and afterwards we walked around the fruit and vegetable market. The rain started a little but at least it was warm rain. We explored the back streets and found an excellent little fish cafe where there was only option sand that was BBQed fish with potatoes and a little carafe of wine each for only 10 euros each.



We headed back for a rest and then went out again a bit later in the evening. Unfortunately most of the restaurant we had planned to eat at were either closed or not in season. However one called Domino Cafe which didn’t sound that hopeful was open and despite having only a few tables we were lucky to get the last one. The food was excellent and I enjoyed a whole bowl of little clams from the Formosa Estuary along with strips of toast - we finished up with a homemade dessert and a complimentary almond liqueur on the house - a great start to our week away.

