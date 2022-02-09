9th February 2022

1 year, 307 since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020



We got up reasonably quickly considering the time we have normally been getting up! We planned to take the local ferry to Ilha Culatra - one of the long sand bar islands which is visible from our apartment. It was not too expensive at under nine euros for two returns!



We rushed to get on the ferry upstairs towards the back for a good view. Rules are very strict in Portugal about mask wearing so despite the fact we were outside in breezy conditions, we still had to keep our masks one (or else a €350 fine as I was reminded during one very brief mask removal!).



We had decided to take the ferry to the second stop on the island at Farol - named after the lighthouse there and our plan was to walk back to the town of Culatra for lunch and then take the ferry back from there. We explored the little village of Farol which was very quiet and comprised one low level housing in whites and candy colours with the mill pond still water on the estuary side but large crashing waves own the Atlantic side reminding us the next land would be North Africa. It felt a mix of the Canary Islands and boho California but deserted.



We started to walk what should have been a 45 minute walk until we discovered that actually it would be taking a lot longer. There are no cars on the island and therefore no roads. The designated path from Farol to Culatra was basically thick, constantly shifting sands rutted by quad bikes - the only form of island transport beside the occasion very old tractor.



We started off walking on the beach on the lagoon side but soon realised this would be twice the distance and so being chased by - I think - a friendly but loud dog we headed inland and took the thigh firming route through the dunes. I sensed members of ‘Team Durnford’ were flagging and I could not help as every time I checked my phone map for an estimate of the time to go until we reached Culatra, it remained the same time even after half an hour of walking!



Finally we reached the outskirts of the town and slabs of concrete made up rough paths which were so much easier to walk on. Basking Chihuahuas lined the path (I have no idea why) as we walked towards the harbour. Like an oasis we found a free table in an open restaurant and feasted on well deserved tuna and swordfish steaks washed down with cold beer.



With forty minutes until our return ferry we basked in the sun and I collected some lovely shells from the beach and rescued two large pink sea slugs by returning them to the water.



The ferry trip back was good, breezy but sunny and I added another bird to my rapidly increasing list for Mum. We have seen many birds but unfortunately my identification skills are not that good so the count is not as impressive as it should be!



We strolled slowly back to our apartment and later in the evening I drove on my own to Pingo Doce, parking in our usual spot in the underground car park and buying yet another massive bag of prawns for dinner - Mmmm. (15,259 footsteps today!)

