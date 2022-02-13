13th February 2022

1 year, 311 since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020



Today I was mostly doing the washing! Three lodes as the rain and hail lashed down against the windows.



Compare today with the blue skies and sunshine of Faro last Sunday - although our lunch was more interesting that the strange election of small rolls.



In the afternoon Colin commandeered the kitchen to make some orange sauce for our annual Valentines meal of duck with all the trimmings - it’s already tasting very good!



