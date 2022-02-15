15th February 2022

1 year, 313 since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020



I drove Colin to St Margarets for his dental check up this morning and whilst he was in there I drove onto Richmond getting caught in a bad traffic jam due to road works. I counted stock at Waterstones and they need another 85 cards which is good with at least two lines completely sold out. This is a grey view of Richmond bridge where I had just sat in the car for ten minutes, with three buses also stuck in traffic! I managed the count and to take this in well under the thirty minutes of free parking so headed back to St Margarets but taking the A316 this time.



Once Colin was out of the dentist, I picked him up and we drove to Squires for another card count (90 needed this time) and then onto Lidl. It was a bit of a culture shock after the novelty of Pingo Doce supermarket last week and their amazing prawns. Far less people are wearing face masks as well which is worrying.



We finally got home for a late lunch followed by a catch up with Mum on the phone. I then tackled both my and the Teddington Society’s Instagram accounts which involved downloading software all over again but I am pleased to have updated my account and gained a few more followers.



