16th February 2022

1 year, 314 since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020



It rained most of today with high winds as two separate storms approach the country. Already people up North have lost power. In light of this we spent most of today inside on the computers. We worked together on our first attempt at a letter asking for a review of our Council Tax. We are one of only 18 houses on a higher band than 50 others which are virtually identical. We are gathering evidence together and I think we have a good case.



Later in the afternoon we tried to make sense of the BT renewal notice, failed and ended up doing both a live chat and an actual chat on the phone and we are still not sure exactly what the charges are!



I am sincerely trying not to think ‘this time last week’… as we were on the sandy Ilha Culatra in the heat of the sun and then enjoyed a lovely fish lunch. I’m back on healthy eating now.

