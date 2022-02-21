21st February 2022

1 year, 319 since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020



The weather alternated between heavy rain and sunshine today as Colin saw the physio first thing and I dropped an invoice into the Landmark Centre but sadly did not get a chance to catch up with Francesca as she is poorly with Covid. Later in the morning we drove to Richmond so I could drop off the most recent card delivery. Surprisingly one of the lines has almost sold out despite only counting a week ago so I may need to go back in a week or so to check again.



On the way back (avoiding the roadworks) I dropped in an exchange of cards to Twickenham and did a surreptitious count. Lines are getting low but due to my past ‘issues’ with the Manager I will not restock until they are virtually all out.



In the afternoon we knuckled down and finished off our letter to the Valuations Office to reconsider our council tax banding. By the end of the day I think it looked pretty impressive and when I read it over again, we have some pretty compelling reasons with evidence to reducing us to a Band E. We will wait and see - I’m posting it all tomorrow morning by recorded delivery.



I finished the afternoon with a few hours working on the locations for my calendar shoot. I think I have enough places identified for each town now - just need to get out and shoot them when it’s dry!

