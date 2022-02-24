Previous
24th February 2022 by emmadurnford
24th February 2022

1 year, 322 since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020

Today there was the most amazing hail storms and it was bitterly cold. After one of the storms it looked like it had snowed and the hail which drifted into piles did not melt for ages.

In the evening I decided not to go to photo club but instead I watched from home via Zoom which was very interesting to see how the hybrid meetings are actually working.
