25th February 2022 by emmadurnford
56 / 365

25th February 2022

1 year, 323 since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020

Fat Fighters first thing this morning and after our trip away 1.5 pounds have crept on! Still a stone off from when I started but another 1 stone and 10.5 pounds to go!

I did not stay for the talk but headed straight to Strawberry Hill by bus to begin shooting for next years calendar. It was a beautiful day but I struggled to find one of the places I wanted to photograph so I will have to resort o the shot I took on my phone during lock down. I even managed to capture a train going across the level crossing for the mini montage. On my walk home to get up my footsteps I found piles of hailstones from yesterday, it is so chilly in the shade that they have not melted yet.

In then afternoon I headed back to Strawberry Hill for the afternoon shots and then back again to Hampton Wick for the PM shots there. I am doing well.

Emma Durnford

