26th February 2022

1 year, 324 since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020



Up early but not as early as Colin who went to the park run in Bushy Park first thing. I headed the opposite direction on the bus to take morning shots of Hampton Wick for my calendar montage.



In the afternoon I discovered that my trusty card reader has finally given up the ghost. I have had my suspicions as it has been quite intermittent but now it has stopped reading altogether. A quick check revealed that I actually bought it in 2009 so 13 years of use is not that bad really. I’ve ordered two new readers, one USB one for my Mac and a sleeker one with a USB C fitting for direct to my laptop use.



Later in the day we headed over to the Grumpy Mole near Oxsted for Karen’s birthday celebrations. We were there first and it took some time for the table to be ready. It was good once we had finally been seated and the food excellent. It felt strange to be in the restaurant with very little mask wearing and I am a little paranoid for the next few days in case I have caught anything. We went back to Karen and Ian’s for cake and to give our presents which I think went down well.

