7th March 2022 by emmadurnford
57 / 365

7th March 2022

1 year, 333 since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020

A busy morning when Colin was at golf - I caught the bus into Richmond and got a refund on the ski trousers that I am returning to Mountain Warehouse and I discovered that it has in fact moved since I last have been into Richmond. Afterwards it was on to the bank to pay in Colin’s cheques with difficulty (wrong size cheque for the machine apparently!). Next I popped back for a count at Waterstones even though I had been in there fairly recently. As I suspected the montage has sold right out and a number of other ones are running low as well so I’ll need to restock next week. I caught the bus back but got off at Twickenham to do a count there as well for only the second time this year. Now to persuade the manager that she needs this restock - she does but this shop manager is very high maintenance.

In the afternoon we drove to Fulwell, Hampton Hill and Hampton as I begin to shoot for two separate pages. There is a wealth of places to photograph in Hampton but not so many in Fulwell so a rapid rethink and I am not shooting for Hampton on its own and then putting Fulwell and Hampton Hill together which I think should work well.
7th March 2022

Emma Durnford

