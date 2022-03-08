8th March 2022

1 year, 334 since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020



This morning we drove to Hampton and Colin stayed in the car while I got the morning shots of Hampton. I have never visited the Garrick temple before and it is really lovely, next to the river and it was lovely day as well. I have not got all the images for Hampton and actually have a few extra options to whittle down.



In the afternoon we both walked to Ham House and I started taking the photos for another page on my calendar which will feature Ham and Petersham. I want to include not so popular places around the Borough to show their wealth of interesting places - it may be pushing it with Whitton though! Ham House looked amazing with a sea of crocuses in front of it. I visited last year on the 1st on March so it was nice to return. We paused for a cup of tea and shared a scone and then started to walk back through Ham itself. Ham is a strange place in that there are some beautiful areas with large historic houses, turn a corner and there’s a housing estate.



I managed to find the new carved wooden sign which will feature in the centre of the months montage and have just two shots left to be taken in the morning to complete the month. I have done really well and hope that by the time we head to Norway i will only have one or two places left to shoot on our return. The weather took a turn and from the bright sun it became grey and quite chilly so we cheated and got the bus back - still managed to walked over 15,000 footsteps!





