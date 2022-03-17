17th March 2022

1 year, 343 since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020



A busy day of deliveries to ensure that all my outlets have been restocked before we head out to Norway and then North tot eh Arctic Circle.



First stop Squires, then onto Orleans House with a tight drive to drop off cards. It was a lovely day, warm and sunny. Back up the tight lane and back to Twickenham Waterstones where I finally was able to deliver new stock - this manager is very high maintenance!



After lunch I popped out to Teddington Waterstones for the last delivery.



My last photo club for a few weeks and I was on opening up duties. It was a good evening although there were quite a few technical glitches at the start which were rather embarrassing. This is Pingado hamster inspecting the posters and publicity for my photo club exhibition next month!

