1st April 2022

2 years and 8 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020



We were up fairly promptly this morning as we are now at the end of our Arctic adventures. We had to pack, take out the recycling and clean the apartment.



It is sad to think we’ll not see this view again as it really is spectacular looking across the Channel towards the mountains and cable car. Our host had booked a taxi for us at 11.00am but we were out earlier as we knew it would take some time to get our luggage up the slippery snowy slope to be picked up. As 11.00am came I was panicking a bit but needless to say the taxi arrived on time and we got the the airport just in time to beat a mass of people arriving a few minutes after us.



Both flights were full and my trick of booking the aisle and window seat did not work and so we did not have the extra space of ur first flight to Bergen!



We had just under three hours at Oslo so at least ur luggage should be transferred without any problem. An uneventful flight apart from boarding when a woman sitting in front insisted on ramming her oversized case into the overhead lockers risking damaging my kit - she soon realised this was not a good move and luckily the flight attendant stepped into help.



I watched the final amazing views of a landscape covered in thick snow before we flew back to Gatwick. Our luggage did make it and the journey home by train was very good with a three minute wait at Gatwick and then a fast train to Clapham Junction before we crossed the platform for our train back to Teddington where we bumped into our neighbour who had been up town. Determined to avoid problems we had lugging our cases back home when we returned from Amsterdam, Colin stayed with the cases and my rucksack and I walked quickly home to get the car which was a lot easier than last time!



A Chinese for dinner later on - the first meal I haven’t cooked for a while and we didn’t need to remortgage the house!

