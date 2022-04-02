Previous
2nd April 2022 by emmadurnford
92 / 365

2nd April 2022

Well I have to say that the views are not quite the same as yesterday! We had a lie in and then we spent the morning unpacking, putting cases away and sorting out three lodes of washing.

My camera and laptop seem to have survived the journey in my rucksack despite the wretched woman on the plane ramming in her over-sized cases and crushing my rucksack. Thank goodness I always use well padded cases.

I caught up with Mum and Colin managed to book his 4th vaccination - 2nd Booster for next Saturday via the NHS website.

I am hoping I do not have a sore throat as mask wearing was only compulsory on the final flight to London!
Emma Durnford

