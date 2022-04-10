Previous
10th April 2022 by emmadurnford
10th April 2022

2 years and 16 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020

Today was fairly sunny which was good as I had planned to start shooting my images of Whitton for my calendar. I headed out after lunch on the 481 bus which I have not taken before - it was 24 minutes late which was frustrating as I could have been there in about 15 minutes by car but I though Chris and Colin might need it for Chris to have a go in before their road trip to France and Belgium in a couple of weeks.

I eventually got to Whitton and had a productive afternoon getting six shots ‘in the bag’ with the other three to shoot tomorrow morning., I was pleased to find I had calculated the timing and light correctly for all shots. After three hours I headed back on the bus which arrived one minute early this time!

Chris was over and finishing fixing Colin’s compute rafter it’s upgrade and then we had a barbecue for dinner with spatchcock chicken and roasted vegetables.

It was the final of the golf Masters today - I stayed up. Scottie Scheffler won for the first time with 10 under par.
