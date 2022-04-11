Previous
11th April 2022
101 / 365

11th April 2022

2 years and 17 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020

This morning went out to get the last few shots of Whitton, including the Shot tower. Unfortunately I had the timing wrong and had to return in the afternoon but managed that time to get the right angle in the right light. Returning again also gave me a chance to catch a glimpse of a sunbathing terrapin in the middle of the river.

In the afternoon I also sent Mum’s Easter package of contains a variety of chocolately easter eggs and some fudge for Ian!
Emma Durnford

Photo Details

