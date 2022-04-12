12th April 2012

2 years and 18 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020



19 years of marriage and we haven’t killed each other… quite yet!



Today we celebrated our anniversary and it was exceptionally warm. Colin came up with the idea of visiting the London Wetlands Centre using our Boundless cards to get us in for free. On route we parked in East Sheen and I managed to get 5-6 of my morning shots needed for my calendar, we had a coffee in caffe Nero (with illegal cakes from Waitrose) and picked up sandwiches for lunch.



I have not been to the Centre for a number of years and Colin has not been at all. It has improved even more since I last went and is such haven for the captive species and the migrants stopping by to feed at the old reservoirs.



We enjoyed our lunch in the sunshine and it was so warm we had the first ice cream of the year outside. We also timed it right to see the Asian short-clawed otters being fed hence todays photo through the glass of them enjoying their fishy lunch. There were a lot of spring flowers out including lots of cowslips and snakes head fritillaries. There was a shower later in the day but luckily we were in a bird hide at the time.



We headed back to the car and stopped just once on the way so I could photograph Richard Burton (not the actor!) an explorer with an amazing tent like tomb in a little church year. The tomb even has a ladder uo the back to enable you to log in, see the coffins and all the things that Richard found during his travels - fascinating!



Later in the evening we headed out to The Albert pub in Twickenham for a lovely Thai meal. We had been there a few times before but not since before lock-down and it was a lovely end to a great day.

