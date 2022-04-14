14th April 2022

2 years and 20 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020



After the stress of yesterday and long hours, I was on duty first in the shop which gave me an opportunity to check out the folder I had put together and check the shop items. We had quite a few visitors in the morning and the SumUp payment device that I bought and set up fo rte eCub seems to be working well.



Back home, a quick change and out again as it was our Private View in the evening. The Mayor - Geoff Acton - came along and it was a good evening up to a point. The point when there was a massive row between a member who had had two of his nude photographs taken down as considered inappropriate (they were) and who then proceeded to shout and rant before our Presidents husband waded in threatening him. Oh my goodness, luckily somehow not many people seemed to notice but it took the gloss off what should have been a great night after a lot of hard work. Colin had left earlier as his back was playing up and I think he was tempted to come back again to see the fall out!

