17th April 2022

2 years and 23 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020



Easter Sunday.



We were up early on Easter Sunday and surprise surprise, we had both bought bags of the ‘very moreish’ Cadburys mini eggs. We decided to head over to Mortlake on the train so that I could get the last few shots for my calendar. The train was on time and it only took twenty minutes or so to get there. Photos of Chiswick Bridge and the Ship Inn in the bag and we headed off along the tow path. We walked in the direction of Kew and it was fascinating as neither of us have walked this route and there were some very interesting houses and other building along the way.



We were thinking of walking all the way to the Richmond Lock but in the event, as I wanted to repeat a blue plaque shot in Kew we headed in land. I go nth shot soon on and as we were flagging a little and in need of coffee we used our excellent Boundless membership to get us free entry to the Gardens. I had sneaked in some mini eggs and oat biscuits so we enjoyed these with a couple of coffees. The gardens looked stunning and the tulips were amazing.



From here we walked through the Gardens and it was so warm it was jackets off. We walked into Richmond and caught the bus back home. nearly 18,000 footsteps today.



We finished off the evening with a turkey roast dinner complete with my homemade cranberry sauce - a good Easter Sunday with surprisingly warm weather.

