18th April 2022

2 years and 24 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020



Today I was mostly researching restaurants for Colin and Chris in the four different places that they will be staying. I’ve come up with about four different places for each location - it made me very hungry studying the menus!



Salmon for dinner and this is a shot of our budding walnut tree with resident wood pigeon in interesting late afternoon light.