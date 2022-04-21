21st April 2022

2 years and 27 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020



Today Colin heads off to Folkestone in the evening and I have a committee meeting at Kew (with wine).



I can tell Colin is getting jittery but I’m sure he’ll be Ok as Chris will be there as well. I cooked an early dinner later afternoon and also got them both som snacks for the classy Premier Inn at Folkestone this evening.



Colin drove me to St Luke’s in Kew which was handy and it was really sad to see him off as he looked so worried. I’m sure he’ll be ok.



The committee meeting was interesting to say the least - there were some sensitive topics to discuss one of which discussed if a certain member should be expelled from the group because of his behaviour. Andy bought some wine and I had bought a bottle as well and we got through 3-4 bottles between the 13 of us and as I wasn’t driving but many were I got a good share. We didn’t finish until 10.30pm but luckily Tony offered myself and Wendy a lift home which was so much easier than taking a bus or train.



I got home just after 11.00 and had a chat with Colin who was safely ensconced in the Premier Inn and had been snacking on the iced buns I had added to their supplies! Todays photo is the choice of healthy food I had to text to Chris for his decision as basically I was rather busy and forgot - again!

