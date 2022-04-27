27th April 2022

2 years and 33 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020



Cleaning continued today before Colin’s return and I tackled cleaning the back bedroom windows still covered with Saharan sand which then highlighted the fact that my shelves covered in finds and ornaments were thick with dust. It took a good few hours to carefully take everything off, dust, clean and return to the same position. I also finally placed the order for a hard copy proof of my calendar - exciting but slightly worrying as only I have proofed all the pages.



Later in the afternoon I got changed and headed off on the train to Richmond. My friends Emmeline and Paul had contacted me a couple of days ago to see if I was free to make up a quiz team fro a charity event. I said yes as a curry was included in the entrance price so I would get dinner!!



The evening was very good and on a much larger scale than I had expected! There were 17 teams of 6 people - we were ‘The Allsorts’. I met three people - Nora, Paul and Susie and was amused to learn that Paul and Susie have a much loved dachshund called… Colin! Everyone took the evening very seriously and the questions we’re challenging. By half was we were joint first and for the entire night in the top three. We realised we were very close in the final round. I had lost count of the points but when the top three were announced in reverse order and we were not third or second I got excited.



We won! I was genuinely ecstatic. We each got a bottle of Champagne and a medal with charity on it. I was really pleased and did not get back home until 11.30pm by bus - winners!!

