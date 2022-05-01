Previous
1st May 2022 by emmadurnford
121 / 365

1st May 2022

2 years and 36 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020

May Day.

Today I did the washing from Colin’s trip and treated us to a roast dinner in the evening which we accompanied with a very nice Belgium beer.

This is just a couple of my shelves all perfectly dusted!
Emma Durnford

Photo Details

