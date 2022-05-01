Sign up
1st May 2022
2 years and 36 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020
May Day.
Today I did the washing from Colin’s trip and treated us to a roast dinner in the evening which we accompanied with a very nice Belgium beer.
This is just a couple of my shelves all perfectly dusted!
1st May 2022
1st May 22
Emma Durnford
This is now my tenth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a...
