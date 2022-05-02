2nd May 2022

2 years and 37 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020



A bit of a rude awakening this morning as we had not set the alarm to have a lie in. I checked my text messages and discovered the Julia was planning to drop by in less than an hour to collect the months delivery of cards. This would not be so bad had the order remained the same but as more cards had been sold, I had to do a rapid recalculation, update the paperwork and make up more cards… all before going in the shower or having breakfast!



I managed it and in the event Roy and Julia set off on their bikes later than intended so I was ready in good time. They enjoyed my home made cake and it was good to sit and catch up which we never have time to do in the shop anymore.



Afterwards Colin cleaned the D-Day beach sand off the car and I finished it all off by polishing the windows. Later in the afternoon we went out for a breath of fresh air and walked to the Lock and along the tow path for a bit.

