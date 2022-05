3rd May 2022

2 years and 37 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020



Today I concentrated on catching up with committee business for the photo club. In the afternoon I popped into the Landmark centre to drop off an invoice and also to cacti up with news from Cathi who is now covering Francesca’s post which still hasn’t been filled.



Todays photo is of the St Mary with St Alban church yard which is nicely overgrown with wildflowers.