4th May 2022

2 years and 38 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020



Colin was out at golf this morning so I decided to crack on and get the monthly card counts done. I did not count in April as it would have been too soon at the start of the month and we were away at the end of the month. I got the bus to Richmond, stopped at Twickenham on the way back and then counted Teddington before coming home for a cup of tea! I am amazed at sales. Finally they are picking up with 145 needed at Richmond.



In the afternoon I caught the bus into Kingston. At first I thought cards had been taken off display and nearly half the twenty lines I supply had completely sold out. So far, just with Waterstones I need to supply 415 cards and I still have to check Squires in the next week or so.



I timed my visits well as it bucketed down with rain later in the afternoon although it is not really enough to replenish the lawn as we have had no rain for a number of weeks now. On my return from Kingston there was a package waiting addressed to me. I had now idea what it was but it was two bunches of orchids sent by Chris as a thank you for my logistics planning for the grand tour last week. They are lovely and it was very kind (although he really didn’t have to). Today photo is one of the two bunches in the fireplace.

