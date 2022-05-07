Previous
7th May 2022 by emmadurnford
7th May 2022

2 years and 41 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020

Colin is catching up with tasks around the garden - namely trimming the front hedge which was in need of a hair cut - I swept up as I’m best at that.

I made up 75 cards for Teddington today and delivered them in the afternoon after dropping off the old kettle to be recycled at the library.

Later on I decided to try the Anzac biscuit recipe from my friend Gill. It was not difficult and I have to say they are delicious - only problem is that they do not conform in any way to ‘Fat Fighters’! Here’s a photos as they will. Not be around for long.

Colin was on BBQ duty this evening and cooked enough food for six people with spit roasted chicken, chicken thighs, roasted vegetables, steaks and halloumi. All was delicious but I was stuffed… we have food to keep us going for lunch and dinner for the next couple of days.
