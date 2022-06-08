8th June 2022

2 years and 72 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020



Moving on day.



Another lovely breakfast and we’ve perfected the art of making up mini rolls with ham and cheese and sneaking them into my handbag for lunch later. I’ll miss our room which was very well appointed but it’s onto the next stage of our adventure travelling to the Bernese Alps in Grindelwald. We wheeled our cases with ease to the tram stop we had identified last night and the tram pulled in just as we arrived. Just three stops to the station and we had bought our tickets and we’re waiting

on the platform for the 12.04 to Interlaken for our connection to Grindelwald. As with all other Swiss trains so far, it was on time and despite a lack of luggage space, a relatively easy journey. We discovered that this weekend there is a heavy rock festival in Interlarken which explained the ‘diversity’ of our fellow passengers!



Onto the connecting train to Grindelwald which the guard helped us onto and despite being considerably older there was far more luggage space and wide open windows. It was a steep journey during which on occasion the train had to be pulled by chain. The snowy alps looked stunning and I can honestly say this is exactly as I’d imagined Switzerland - flower filled meadows, chalets with bright red geraniums in window boxes and soaring mountains in the background.



Grindelwald is a lovely and lively town and as we were rather early for our check in Colin suggested we could walk with our cases rather than take a taxi. I’ll admit that I was rather reluctant but we managed it and with no wrong turns.



Our apartment is lovely, not massive but very well equipped and best of all with stunning views of the Eiger and Jungfrau. We met our host - Myriam who is very nice and so good to finally meet her in person.



Later in the afternoon Colin was flagging as unfortunately he seems to have caught my cold which I still don’t know where I caught it. I headed back to the Coop on my own to get dinner and supplies. It is very well stocked and to my surprise, cheaper than Norway but it takes some time to seek out the bargains. I even found a bottle of Merlot for 4.5 francs - about £4.



I headed back just as it was closing having spent nearly an hour in there. It was getting darker and darker and close to our apartment it started torrentially raining but was still sunny giving rise to one of the most impressive double rainbows I’ve ever seen. I stopped to take photos on my phone and got pretty wet but it was well worth it. A good day and a nice meal of pasta, pesto and chorizo with salad and plum tart to finish!