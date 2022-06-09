9th June 2022

2 years and 73 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020



Our first full day in the Alps and Colin is suffering as I was last Sunday. The weather forecast was not particularly good so we took our time and didn’t head out until late morning. The views are stunning and every house built like a chalet with red geraniums in window boxes and even a selection of cowbells on one house. The weather veered between dry and wet although not the threatened thunderstorms and downpours.



We went home for lunch and late in the afternoon as Colin was feeling really rough - I am so cross at whoever gave me this cold after over 2 years of not having had one - he stayed in and I headed out to the nearby cable car - Pfingstedd - oldest in the valley. I felt bad going up on my own but as Colin was sleeping there wasn’t much I could do to help him.



It was a very short ride up the mountain but the views over Grindelwald were stunning. The very best thing however was hearing distant cowbells. I followed the noise up a small track behind the cafe until I came to a meadow full of flowers and twelve Swiss cow, a mix of mothers and young calves. All the adult cows had large bells and they were very friendly. I went into their field and a number of them came up to me for a head scratch - it was one of my ticks of the trip and achieved on day three!



Back down again in an empty cable car and home before the next heavy rain fall.



Dinner in again and we spent quite some time sorting out our cold weather gear for our adventure tomorrow.

