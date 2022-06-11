11th June 2022

2 years and 75 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020



After the plus 3,000 meter excitement of yesterday we had a bit of a lie in and did not set off out until late morning. The views on route to the town and the First Bahn cable car where we were headed seem to be more impressive each time we see them.



We had decided (after my research) to go up to First Grindelwald - I have no idea why the mountain is called First. There were quite a few people queuing for tickets and it did not help that the ticket machines outside did not appear to be working. However, as we did not want to participate in activities such as gliding, trottibikes or zip wire, we got our tickets pretty quick and with the usual 50% discount.



The cable ride up was brilliant and lasted for 25 minutes and for the first stretch we had the car to ourselves until we were joined by three French people who had just been down on the trottibikes!



As soon as we arrived we braved the infamous Sky Walk which is a fifteen minute walk around the cliff of the First Mountain on a grill with nothing below apart from air! I’m not that good with heights so it seemed a very long 15 minutes especially with people stopping all the time for selfies! We got to the end and wandered up to the restaurant to get some different camera angles and in the event we decided to stay and have some lunch. I tried raclette on rosti - a typical Swiss dish - for the first time and it was very hot but very nice washed down with a stein of beer.



We did start to walk towards the lake but although it was meant to only take 50 minutes it was clearly going to take us much longer and as I was worried about the time of the last cable car we turned around and headed back which was just as well as the last one left at 5.30pm and it was already 4.30pm. At least we got to see more of the stunning alpine flowers and in particular two species of gentian.



The journey back down was just as fun and we had a Swiss couple who were also celebrating a birthday delayed by Covid.



Once down we managed to find a cash point and then were forced to have another ice cream at the same place as before to get some change.



Back at our lovely apartment for our last evening, we managed to FaceTime everyone and I had a great chat with Mum. Later in the evening we started to pack ready for the next part of our adventure tomorrow.

