15th June 2022

2 years and 79 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020



A very early start for me at 6.35am which wasn’t solely to get ready but in part from some very loud snoring!!



Sadly we left our apartment with eh stunning view of the Matterhorn after taking the rubbish down and tidying up. I had been worried about the taxi turning up but with Colin’s excellent note to the same driver that brought us here, he turned up five minutes early and we were already downstairs and outside with all the luggage. What a relief.



We arrived at Zermatt ‘Bahnhof’ at 9.10am and the Glacier Express was in and ready at platform 4. We were the very first people on the training we were able to put our luggage in the limited storage area in the perfect location. For the first leg of the journey we had spare seats next teach other as I had selected window seats facing each other. At Andermatt we were joined by a family but they were very nice and the chap had a good sense of humour.



The views were amazing, we saw cows with bells, glaciers, snow capped mountains and bridges. Colin discovered that the windows were open where we came in and so I was able to get into position to capture the classic Glacier Express view of the Landwasser-Viaduct. Unfortunately there was a very annoying man from the Cotswolds who continually tried to get me to move for him and his iPhone. I stood my ground and in the event managed to get the shot despite the fact that I noticed my camera battery flashing as low and I was watching the last percentage left drop from 16% to 10% to 8%… touch and go!



The rest of the trip was very impressive and we pulled in bang on the scheduled time of 5.37pm! We said goodbye to the people who had shared our table before grabbing some food in the Migros and taking a taxi to our accommodation. The driver was really friendly and insisted on waiting until I had located the key in the key safe. All was going well until I tried to find the apartment - I had forgotten that the building was set in a hillside and therefore to go to the third floor I actually had to go to the second floor and to leave go back UP to the fourth floor. For five minutes or so I was slightly panicking as I could not find the apartment and when I had found it I could not get back down to Colin.



Eventually, trying to calm myself down I found my way back to the foyer and Colin and the cases and we both made our way to the apartment. It is more of a studio apartment but like the others expertly fitted out with everything we need. The bed is a Murphy bed bu seems comfortable.



I summoned the energy to head back down to the nearby Lidl which took less than ten minutes and was much cheaper than the Co-op where we have been shopping. A nice meal and early to bed and we were both shattered from the day.