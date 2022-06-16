16th June 2022

2 years and 80 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020.



What a difference a nights sleep makes. The bed was comfortable and this morning we could really appreciate the view and I could even hear and eventually see some cows with bells in a field nearby. Whilst we were getting ready, some really pretty dark brown young squirrels visited the balcony which we hope to see again.



We eventually headed out down the hill and the rain started but we had our umbrellas and it was only a brief shower. The lake is beautiful and as in every single other place we have visited din Switzerland, every patch of grass is filled with wild flowers. Todays image is a montage of just some of the flowers.



We walked to the station to see how long it would take - about thirty minutes - and also checked up which platform we will need to catch the Bernina Express tomorrow morning at 9.17am - platform 7 is the answer. Luckily it will be without suitcases this time and we will be travelling into Italy. A quick coffee afterwards as the rain started up again but it soon dried up. We found a quick way up to the town or ‘dorf’ by a series of escalators and then we found a crooked church tower - very crooked and even the original start of the Cresta Run now covered in flowers.



Then we stopped for an ice cream and took a funicular back down to the lake and walked back towards ‘Bad’. We picnicked by the lake with some things from there Co-op and then headed on a circular route I devised alongside the river and to discovered the filed of cows we can see and hear from our apartment. Back for a cup of tea and then I popped back down to the Co-op for tonights dinner - roast chicken!

