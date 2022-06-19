19th June 2022

2 years and 83 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020



Our last full day in Switzerland at it was a very hot one at 36 degrees - apparently it should be somewhere around 24-26 at this time of year. Breakfast was Bice with not one, not two but three cuckoo clocks in the room!



We explored the old city on the other side of the river trying to keep within the shade and found our way down to the lake which is massive. There are a number of fountains around town rather like Bern and these are so fresh and cold that at one point Colin dipped his entire head in one! We spotted locals swimming in the fast flowing river which is so clean and full of fish.



We dropped back to the hotel at lunchtime so I could check in for our flight tomorrow which luckily was never cancelled like previous weeks which was a relief. I even managed to use the hotel computer with Windows, in German to access my email account and print off our boarding passes which I thought was quite impressive! We set out again around 4.00ish but the temperature was still as high even though the sun was lower. This time we stayed on our side of the river as I wanted to concentrate on photographing the small details and shop signs with are fascinating and express such history. We stayed out until 6.00ish before we headed back to do a bit of packing before heading out for dinner bit later. We had chosen an Italian restaurant a short walk from our hotel. We had checked it out earlier and I had spotted that they had a lovely garden so we were lucky to get a table outside. The meal was excellent - not the same type offend that we had had a few days ago in Tirana, but very good and with excellent service. The swifts were screaming overhead and the heat barely let up as the evening progressed. The large beer certainly helped to cool us down.



We walked down to the river after dinner, it was tempting to dangle our feet in the water but we did not! It felt like a storm was coming and the light was amazing but it stayed dry on our last night in Switzerland.

