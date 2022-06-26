26th June 2022

2 years and 90 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020.



Today it was back to the usual rather mundane Sunday tasks. Washing and placing an order for card samples of my new Christmas designs although I’m not sure if these have actually been uploaded properly.



It was the last day of Glastonbury and it was great to listen to Elbow in the afternoon as I worked. This is the lovely rose that Colin picked for me - there is a bush outside our garage and I ma not sure who actually owns it. It flowers every year so it is nice to showcase it indoors.