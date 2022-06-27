27th June 2022

2 years and 91 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020.



Colin was at golf this morning so I cracked on and resent my prospective new card images again as the first upload had failed. There was also quite a bit of work in preparation for my Zoom photo club committee meeting this evening and in encouraging more attendees at this years summer awards dinner at Fulwell that I’m organising.



I’ve also started the mammoth task of editing down ocean 1,000 iPhone photos and 1,550 images I took in Switzerland ready for making into a book and video although I am a very long way from that point!



The committee meeting yet again breached the two hour mark! I managed to steer away from being volunteered from being Vice President next year by offering to help with exhibition preparation and other stuff.

