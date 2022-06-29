29th June 2022

2 years and 93 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020.



Colin had a lunch appointment so we caught the train together and I got off at Kingston to complete the final Waterstones count. It was very good to find one line sold out and the fact they need another 50 cards.



Afterwards I popped to Waitrose and then John Lewis but could not find anything suitable to wear for my photo club function but I did stop for a great value cream tea - scone, jam, cream and butter with a hot drink all for £4.95!



This is a normally quite boring flight of stairs which, I imagine in support of Pride week has been redecorated in magnificent rainbow stripes!

