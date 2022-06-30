30th June 2022

2 years and 94 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020.



How amazing. I sent my passport off to be renewed (with a heavy heart as it will be the new U.K. flimsy black version) last Tuesday. Some 9 days later (7 working days), I have received my new passport! It really is flimsy but I feel glad I am able to travel again despite not having any trips lined up until September!



Later in the morning we drove to Fulwell. We were meeting friends for lunch but we arrived early so I could get some putting practice in on the green before our ‘golf match’ on Friday. It was a challenge but I didn’t do too badly.



Carole and Brian arrive bang on time and we sat outside for our lunch and caught up on news as we’ve not seen them for over a year.

