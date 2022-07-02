2nd July

2 years and 96 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020.



Colin cut the hedge this morning and I swept up as I’m better at that!



In the afternoon I spent nearly an hour pulling cards for all the Waterstones branches, Card Collection and Squires on the off chance I actually get. Purchase order sometime soon. I also made up all the paperwork which takes ages ready for deliveries next Tuesday and Wednesday.



My last task was to make copies of the excellent Paradors map so we could sketch out our September trip.



Todays photo does not relate to any of this work but is really to show how ahead we are this year with blackberries ripening!

