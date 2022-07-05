5th July 2022

2 years and 99 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020.



A busy morning with a combination of collecting cups from members in Mortlake and delivering cards to Richmond and Twickenham. The traffic was pretty bad so it took over two hours to get these tasks completed but it was a productive morning. These are the lovely hanging baskets on the lampposts around Richmond Green.



The big news later in the day is that both the Chancellor of the Exchequer - Rishi Sunak and the Secretary of State for Health - Sajid Javid have both resigned within a few minutes of each other putting strong pressure on Boris Johnson to stand down as Prime Minister. These are exciting times although there are limited members of the Party with the ability to lead… although that did not stop Boris!

