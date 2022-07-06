6th July 2022

2 years and 100 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020.



This morning Colin was at golf so I spent the morning delivering cards to Teddington Waterstones and then took the bus into Kingston to deliver their cards and I met yet another new manager of Kingston. I keep a list of the staff changes and so far I have dealt with around 9 managers over the past ten years.



The afternoon was spent chasing up the remains cups that we need for the photo club awards dinner at the end of the month. The political news is that Boris Johnson is still in post as PM but now over 43 ministers have resigned in frustration at his behaviour… waiting for good news!



Todays photo is the start of the amazing display of beautifully scented Jasmine outside out back door.



