9th July 2022

2 years and 103 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020.



The temperature continued to rise today so we spent most of the day indoors.



However we had a dinner date in the evening at Bar Estilo which we have not visited for well over two years, before the Pandemic. We had an invite to join the celebrations of Teddington Carpets 60th Anniversary. I promised Colin a sneaky Nandos on the way home if we were astir hungry… but we did not need to go. We did not know a single person apart from Rob and Sharon but we had some really nice people sitting on our table.



We had tapas style starters, mains and desserts - all very nice and washed down with complimentary bottles of wine. I prefer red which is always a good choice as most people drink white or rosé. There was even a champagne toast at the end of the evening and Colin did not want his so I had to help him out and well.



It was slightly cooler as we walked home but the alcohol hit me when I walked through the back door. I feel quite disappointed that my tolerance has dramatically dropped over the years to the extent that I had to spend half an hour on the bathroom floor feeling queasy - luckily I recovered enough to get into bed!!

