10th July 2022

2 years and 104 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020.



Oh dear. I wouldn’t say I was hungover this morning but I was definitely on the delicate side. I didn’t have much time to recover as we were driving over towards Windsor and Datchet to watch Chris do a bungee jump. This was a present from Chris’s girlfriend.



It was so hot when we arrived. There is no way that I would ever do a bungee jump but Chris took it all in his stride and jumped almost as soon as the large cage had risen above the lake. I took my camera along and luckily had a chance to practice on the woman who jumped before Chris.



It all happened rather quickly but it was a good chance to meet Chris’s girlfriend whom he had been going out with for about nine months.



It was so hot that we did not stay long after the bungee jump and drove home avoiding closed roads which made for many detours.

