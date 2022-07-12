12th July 2022

2 years and 106 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020.



Mum and Ian are coming to stay tomorrow for a week and it will be the first time I have seen them since January. This meant a degree of cleaning, a shop at Lidl to stock up on supplies for the various meals I had planned - and buying a sack of potatoes! I also made a summer pudding for tomorrow.



Our Crescent is being canvassed about the introduction of a cpZ again so we completed the online questionnaire to make sure we did no miss out on having our say.



It was really hot today - up to 31 degrees - and I am rather worried about as a lot of my planned trios involve being outside or walking which will not be pleasant in this heat.



