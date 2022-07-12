Previous
Next
12th July 2022 by emmadurnford
193 / 365

12th July 2022

2 years and 106 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020.

Mum and Ian are coming to stay tomorrow for a week and it will be the first time I have seen them since January. This meant a degree of cleaning, a shop at Lidl to stock up on supplies for the various meals I had planned - and buying a sack of potatoes! I also made a summer pudding for tomorrow.

Our Crescent is being canvassed about the introduction of a cpZ again so we completed the online questionnaire to make sure we did no miss out on having our say.

It was really hot today - up to 31 degrees - and I am rather worried about as a lot of my planned trios involve being outside or walking which will not be pleasant in this heat.

12th July 2022 12th Jul 22

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my tenth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a...
57% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise