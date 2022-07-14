14th July 2022

2 years and 108 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020.



We are officially in a heatwave so we decided to take it easy today and Mum and Ian were still recovering from their long drive. In the morning Mum and I walked to ALL the charity shops in Teddington - I got some respite as a couple were closed because of the high temperatures!



We headed back for lunch and them had a walk over to Bushy Park and in the Woodland Gardens as there are plenty of trees for shade. We had bought some bird food and it was literally like Disneyland with goslings and geese eating from our hands, squirrels running top ur trouser legs and there were literally dozens of rabbits and baby rabbits. This one was so tame it let me get within just a coup0le of meters of him.



It was lovely in the gardens, out of the blazing sun and together with all the nature.

