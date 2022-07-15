15th July 2022

2 years and 109 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020.



The temperature is rising to mid thirty degrees today.



We spent the morning in the relative coolness of the house enjoying ices coffees and ice cream. However I decided we should attempt a walk to Ham House as we could take the tow path by the river which would be in the shade.



It was a nice (warm) walk and we stopped for posh ice cream in the cafe. The lavender display was amazing and the topiary very impressive. We even got to meet Lord Roscoe the official mousing cat of Ham House… he was fast asleep in the shade and barely stirred when we stroked him!

