18th July 2022

2 years and 112 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020.



Oh dear. The temperature hit 39-40 degrees today so we all decided to follow the emergency advice of staying in. We sat in the cool living room having ice creams and cold drinks for the day. I inflicted my Switzerland photos through the television which took some messing around with settings and cables. I had a captive audience!



After dinner (enjoying the remains of last nights barbecue) we walked out to Bushy Park for an evening walk as the heat was not quite so bad. It was nice to be out and the park was surprisingly quiet. Our bedroom was scorching but we managed to sleep.

